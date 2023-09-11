Rosh Hashanah, the start of the Jewish New Year, will begin Friday evening and end on Sunday evening.

It is the first of the High Holidays, the holiest days of the year in Judaism. Yom Kippur is the next High Holiday, which will be from Sept. 24-25.

On Rosh Hashanah, apples and honey are popular indulgences as they signify a sweet new year. Also, people will eat a round or circle challah, instead of the usual oval shaped challah during the High Holidays because it represents the cyclical nature of each year as it passes.

Popular staple items like brisket and matzo ball soup are also favorites during Rosh Hashanah.

Whether you are looking for a savory holiday feast or a sweet festive dessert, these restaurants and bakeries have you covered.

Founding Farmers

Founding Farmers, located at 12505 Park Potomac Ave. in Potomac, is a formal sit-down restaurant that “makes everything we can from scratch, from our bread to our ice cream & chocolate, using ingredients from farmers we know and trust,” their website said.

They offer an expansive holiday menu for anyone who wants to dine-in during Rosh Hashanah.

“Order some of our guest-favorites like house-made Challah, Matzo Ball Soup, Tzimmes, Potato Latkes, Fig-Orange Glazed Chicken, and Slow-Cooked Brisket. We also make delicious desserts like our decadent Fancy Flourless Chocolate Cake, Apple Pie, Banana Coffee Cake, our Founding Farmers Chocolate, and more,” Founding Farmers said on its website.

The restaurant is open until 11 p.m. on Friday and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Founding Farmers noted that “we are not able to cook kosher in our kitchens, so our menu selections are not kosher.”

Great Harvest Bread Company

The Great Harvest Bread Company, located at 12268 Rockville Pike Suite A in Rockville, is known for their bread and baked goods, and they use “premium wheat bought from family-owned farms located in the finest wheat growing region in the world – Montana,” according to their website.

For Rosh Hashanah, they will be offering crowned challah, crowned raisin challah, crowned cinnamon challah, Jewish apple cake, honey cake and chocolate babka.

The items are available for store pick-up and local delivery and can be ordered here.

The bakery will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Mon Ami Gabi, which is located at 7239 Woodmont Ave. in Bethesda, is a classic French bistro with “glass paneled French windows…deep mahogany wood, rich leather banquettes, a stunning wall in which wine is displayed and a mosaic tile floor,” their website said.

For Rosh Hashanah: “Executive Chef Andrew Fleischauer presents a multi-course menu with traditional dishes like Matzo Ball Soup, Prime All-Natural Brandt Beef Brisket, and more,” according to its website.

The dinner is $59.95 per person and $29.95 for children 12 years old and younger for dine-in and carryout.

Carry out: Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Sept. 12. Pickup is available during the late afternoon on Friday and Saturday.

Dine-in: Customers can make a reservation online or over the phone by calling 301-654-1234 and mentioning their interest in the holiday menu.

The Red Bandana Bakery

The Red Bandana Bakery, at 8218 Wisconsin Ave. #101 in downtown Bethesda, is a “happy, healthy little bakery” that is “a 100% gluten-free celiac-friendly facility” and offers many dairy-free and vegan options too, according to their website.

The bakery offers a plethora of round challahs, bagels and treats on its holiday menu.

Rosh Hashanah options include traditional challah bread, specialty challahs (including unicorn challahs, which have a sweet glaze and rainbow sprinkles and are dairy-free), apple cake (vegan), a bagels and lox platter (dairy-free options available) and coconut macaroons (vegan).

Customers should order two business days in advance to guarantee availability, and limited items will be available for walk-in after pre-orders close.

The bakery is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

Silver and Sons Barbecue

Silver Sons and Barbecue, at 11910 Parklawn Drive #O in Rockville, is a food truck that “draws influences from Silver’s Jewish upbringing as well as food from around the Mediterranean,” according to their website.

They offer an assortment of holiday dinner foods available for pick-up.

Customers can pick up their orders from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday or Saturday.

The restaurant offers many starters, entrees and desserts, including challah bread, couscous, matzo ball soup, brisket, chicken, salmon, apple challah bread pudding and rugelach.

Customers can place their orders here.

Summer House Santa Monica

Summer House Santa Monica, located at 11825 Grand Park Ave. in North Bethesda, is a semi-formal sit-down restaurant that has a “California-inspired menu,” according to their website.

For the holiday, customers can “enjoy favorites like Matzo Ball Soup and Slow-Braised Beef Short Rib,” according to the Summer House website.

Carry out: Customers must pre-order their holiday meal by 4 p.m. Sept. 11. Orders can be placed here. Dinners can be picked up on Friday or Saturday afternoon.

Dine-in: The holiday menu will be served from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and costs $54.95 per guest and $24.95 for children 12 and younger.

Reservations are required and can be made online or over the phone by calling 301-881-2381.

Sunflower Bakery

Sunflower Bakery, at 5951 Halpine Road in Rockville, and Café Sunflower, at 6101 Executive Boulevard, North Bethesda, is “dedicated to providing skilled job training and employment for adults 18+ with learning differences in pastry arts, production baking, barista service and front of house operations,” their website said.

Both locations offer a selection of round challah and desserts for Rosh Hashanah.

These holiday treats will be sold in-store from Tuesday through Friday, including many nut-free, gluten-free and vegan options.

Dessert options include traditional apple cake (nut-free), apple and cinnamon cupcakes (vegan and nut-free), and an upside-down apple torte (gluten-free and nut-free).

They also offer platters, which serve 10 people, including a Rosh Hashanah Breakfast Platter, Rosh Hashanah Cookie Platter (NF) and Rosh Hashanah Cookie and Bar Platter

The Rockville location is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday, and the North Bethesda location is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday.