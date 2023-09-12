After nearly 70 years of operation, the Country Boy Market announced it will be closing “in the near future.”

The market, which is located at 2211 Randolph Road in Glenmont, started as a produce stand on Georgia Avenue. In a statement, market representatives stated a serious family illness was the reason for the closure. A date for the closure has not been determined as of this time. (The MoCo Show]

Following the pandemic, business is getting back to normal for Fair Day’s Play in Takoma Park. The pandemic forced the location to operate as an outdoor toy store since 2020.

Store owner Lisa Ripkin said the location searches for ways to bring families together and various age groups to have a good time. [WTOP]

Dial up some laughs at Chevy Chase ‘pay’ phone

A substitute teacher, Don Rutledge, decided to bring some levity to a neighborhood in the Washington, D.C., portion of Chevy Chase and installed a pay phone. No quarters are needed as users just have to press a corresponding number button.

Callers can hear knock-knock jokes, dad jokes and also receive affirmations and little-known facts. [Washingtonian)

Today’s weather:

Partly cloudy with possible thunderstorms with a high of 86 degrees.

