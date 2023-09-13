This story, originally published on Sept. 13 at 10:11 a.m., was updated at 10:45 a.m. to add that the roads opened back up and add information about previous fatalities.

An adult male pedestrian was struck and killed early Wednesday in the White Oak area of Silver Spring, and the driver fled the scene on foot, Montgomery County Police said over radio communications.

At 4:12 a.m., police were dispatched to New Hampshire Avenue southbound at Cresthaven Drive for reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. Police closed the surrounding roads. Disabled residents, parents share mixed feelings on voluntary Montgomery County 911 registry

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) personnel responded to the scene as well and advised over the radio that the collision occurred in front of the Hillandale Volunteer Fire Department Station 12.

According to MCFRS radio transmissions, the male pedestrian was on the ground not moving and sustained serious head injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Montgomery County Police.

Police said that the striking vehicle remained on the scene, but the driver did not stay, according to radio communications.

At 6:25 a.m., Pete Piringer, spokesperson for MCFRS, posted on social media that: “All travel lanes are blocked. Follow police directions in the area. Delays are building. Extended closure expected.”

At 9:32 a.m., the Maryland State Highway Administration said on social media that all lanes opened back up.

This is the second pedestrian fatality on New Hampshire Avenue this month, since Sidney Cardoso Sr., 61, was fatally struck on Sept. 6 in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Bonifant Road.

Also, a bicyclist was killed in a collision on Aug. 30 in Germantown.

All three of these recent fatal collisions occurred after 9 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

