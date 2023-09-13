On Monday, Metro rolled out a service increase during peak commute times, and it is the largest amount of train service it has offered in its 47-year history.

Trains will run more frequently on the Red, Blue, Silver, Green and Yellow lines from around 7 to 9 a.m. and from around 4 to 6 p.m. The exact times of peak service will vary based on the station.

Service will not change on the Orange Line.

This is the eleventh service increase since last summer. According to WMATA, an average of over 277,000 people ride the Metro daily, a huge uptick since the pandemic. [WUSA9]

Gov. Wes Moore appoints new judge to the Montgomery County Circuit Court

Gov. Wes Moore (D) appointed Jennifer Sue Hollander Fairfax, founder of Jennifer Fairfax, LLC. in Silver Spring, to serve on the Montgomery County Circuit Court.

“Her deep legal experience and expertise will enhance the circuit court, and I thank her for answering the call to serve the people of Montgomery County,” Moore said in a news release. “Ms. Fairfax’s temperament and commitment to equal justice make her an exemplary choice to join the distinguished bench in Montgomery County.”

Fairfax is a family law attorney who focuses on domestic and international adoptions and reproduction issues.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Liberty University in 1993 and earned her Juris Doctorate degree in 1997 from the University of Baltimore. [Patch]

Carnival comes to Montgomery Mall on Sept. 20

The Jolly Shows Carnival is coming to Westfield Montgomery Mall at 7101 Democracy Boulevard in Bethesda from Sept. 20 to Sept. 24.

It will offer over 30 attractions, including carnival rides, games and food.

Pre-sale tickets are on sale until 5 p.m. on Sept. 20. One unlimited ride wristband is $25, a four-pack of wristbands is $85 and a pack of 50 ride tickets is $45.

After 5 p.m. on Sept. 20, one weekday wristband is $27, one weekend wristband is $30, a four-pack of wristbands is $100 and 50 ride tickets are $55.

A single-ride ticket costs $1.75, a book of 30 tickets costs $40 and a book of 50 tickets costs $60. Each ride requires three to five tickets.

Tickets are available for purchase online. [MoCoShow]

Today’s weather:

Partly cloudy with a high of 80 degrees and 68% humidity.

