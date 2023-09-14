A report from the Capital Area Food Bank’s annual Hunger Report found that 32% of people in the Washington, D.C. region have experienced food insecurity in the past year. Food insecurity can look like not being able to afford groceries, skipping meals so other family members can eat, relying on food banks and food stamps.

The annual report includes Montgomery and Prince George’s County, D.C., Alexandria, Virginias well as Fairfax, Arlington and Prince William counties.

According to Radha Muthiah, the president and CEO of the Capital Area Food Bank, Black and Hispanic people are more impacted by food security than other groups. “Forty-seven percent of those who identify as Black identified as being food insecure. Fifty-two percent of those who identify as Hispanic identified as being food insecure, and that’s versus 14% who identify as white and are food insecure,” Muthiah said. [NBC4] Disabled residents, parents share mixed feelings on voluntary Montgomery County 911 registry

Former Discovery building in Silver Spring to be offered for public sale

On Oct. 24 the One Discovery building, which was the former headquarters to the Discovery Channel and the inflatable Shark Week shark, will be offered for public sale. Currently the Children’s National Health System leases space in the 10-story building in downtown Silver Spring.

JLL, a Bethesda-based commercial real estate company, retained ACORE Capital Mortgage, a global real estate debt management firm, to sell the title and interest of the property. The sale of the building begins at 11 a.m. via Zoom and in person in front of the New York County Courthouse in New York City. [My MCM]

Councilmembers to discuss new recreation center in Gaithersburg and Montgomery Village

County Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Laurie-Anne Sayles are hosting a town hall meeting with community leaders, residents and organizations to discuss the vision for building a new recreation center in Gaithersburg and Montgomery Village. The meeting will be from 7 to 9p.m. on Oct. 3 at Montgomery Village Middle School.

“During the ‘Stop the Violence’ town hall held in July at Germantown Library, there was a consistent need for space where residents could live, learn, work and play,” Councilmember Sayles said. “Communities with convenient access to recreation space and opportunities have proven economic success and overall well-being.” [The MoCo Show]

Today’s weather:

Sunny with a high of 79 degrees.

