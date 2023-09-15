Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) announced that four metro stations will be closed this weekend, Sept. 16-17, to perform track maintenance.

The affected stations are North Bethesda, Twinbrook, Rockville and Shady Grove, and free shuttle busses will be available between them. Metro service between Grosvenor-Strathmore and Glenmont should be unaffected.

WMATA is working to replace the switches between interlocking tracks, as well as installing fiber-optic cables and new rails. (WUSA9) Rockville man sentenced to prison after selling fentanyl that led to overdose

Montgomery County students honored as National Merit Semifinalists

On Wednesday, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) named 186 students from Montgomery County as semifinalists in the 2024 competition.

The semifinalists are high school juniors from both MCPS and independent schools who performed highly on their PSAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. They now hope to be a finalist and considered for a scholarship.

Montgomery Blair High School has the most semifinalists, 41, with Richard Montgomery High School second with 29. The 186 awardees from MoCo is up from last year’s 147. (MyMCMedia)

Advertisement

Bowling returns to White Oak Duckpin Lanes

White Oak Duckpin Lanes will reopen on Sept. 30 after a two year shutdown. The bowling alley closed in September of 2021 after flooding and resulting issues with the landlord and insurance companies.

A GoFundMe created in Dec. 21 raised thousands of dollars to support the business. The grand reopening promises prizes and new lanes. (MoCoShow)

Today’s weather:

Sunny with a high of 76 degrees

Advertisement

ICYMI:

MoCo residents air concerns about new drone program

Proposed legislation would raise Montgomery County tipped minimum wage to $6 in 2024

Where Montgomery County high school graduates are going to college

Advertisement