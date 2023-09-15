Quince Orchard RB Iverson Howard (1) runs against CH Flowers during the Class 4A state championship game on December 1, 2022. Credit: Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Each week, MoCo360 will select Shining Stars of the Week from Montgomery County public and private schools.

Here are the standouts from the week of Sept. 15:

Varsity Football

Quince Orchard running back Iverson Howard led the way for the Cougars in its 56-0 shut out of the Gaithersburg Trojans on Sept. 8.

Howard, a junior, gained 113 yards on eight carries and scored two touchdowns for the Gaithersburg high school.

Girls Volleyball

Opposite/setter Ema Djordjevic, a junior at Rockville’s Richard Montgomery led the way for the Rockets against the Springbrook Blue Devils on Sept. 11 with a career high 22 assists with a 68.75% attempt percentage.  Djordjevic tallied 10 Ks. Her hitting percentage was .529. She earned nine assists and had six digs.

To nominate a player, email Editorial@moco360.media with their school and statistics from a game or week’s performance.

Advertisement