Here are the standouts from the week of Sept. 15:

Varsity Football

Quince Orchard running back Iverson Howard led the way for the Cougars in its 56-0 shut out of the Gaithersburg Trojans on Sept. 8.

Howard, a junior, gained 113 yards on eight carries and scored two touchdowns for the Gaithersburg high school.

Girls Volleyball

Opposite/setter Ema Djordjevic, a junior at Rockville’s Richard Montgomery led the way for the Rockets against the Springbrook Blue Devils on Sept. 11 with a career high 22 assists with a 68.75% attempt percentage. Djordjevic tallied 10 Ks. Her hitting percentage was .529. She earned nine assists and had six digs.

