Each week, MoCo360 will select Shining Stars of the Week from Montgomery County public and private schools.
Here are the standouts from the week of Sept. 15:
Varsity Football
Quince Orchard running back Iverson Howard led the way for the Cougars in its 56-0 shut out of the Gaithersburg Trojans on Sept. 8.
Howard, a junior, gained 113 yards on eight carries and scored two touchdowns for the Gaithersburg high school.
Girls Volleyball
Opposite/setter Ema Djordjevic, a junior at Rockville’s Richard Montgomery led the way for the Rockets against the Springbrook Blue Devils on Sept. 11 with a career high 22 assists with a 68.75% attempt percentage. Djordjevic tallied 10 Ks. Her hitting percentage was .529. She earned nine assists and had six digs.
To nominate a player, email Editorial@moco360.media with their school and statistics from a game or week’s performance.