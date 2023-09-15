A Rockville City councilmember was arrested Thursday for second-degree assault charges, according to digital court records.

David Myles, 43, of Rockville was involved in an incident on Sept. 9 that resulted in the charges, and an arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday, court records said.

Myles was released Thursday after posting a $5,000 bond, according to online court records. Rockville man sentenced to prison after selling fentanyl that led to overdose

Myles’ attorney information is not currently available on digital court records.

He was elected to the city council in November 2019 and is running for reelection in 2023.

Myles worked as an emergency department pediatrician at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring and at Carroll Hospital in Carroll County, according to previous MoCo360 reporting.

He also served in the U.S. Navy for three years and was deployed for seven months on a humanitarian medical mission providing pediatric care in Central and South America. He returned to Rockville in 2016, according to his website.

His trial is scheduled for Nov. 3 at the Montgomery County District Court in Rockville, court records said.

The City of Rockville and Myles did not immediately respond to requests for comment over email Friday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.