Montgomery County Police are searching for suspects for an attempted robbery and hit and run in Silver Spring on Friday.

Police responded to the 11000 block of Conti Place for a reported assault.

According to police, a juvenile male victim was approached by the suspects, who emerged from a light gray Hyundai Elantra and assaulted him before attempting to rob him. Police said reportedly one of the suspects had a handgun. Off-duty Pentagon police officer convicted for double murder after mistrial

Following the assault and attempted robbery, the suspects returned to the car and intentionally hit the victim, per the police report. He was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to the report.

Investigators ask anyone with information concerning the suspects or incident to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County website at www.crimesolversmcmd.org. Click on the www.p3tips.com link at the top of the page or call 1-866-411-8477.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects. Tips may remain anonymous.

