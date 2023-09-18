At least six fires set in Gaithersburg early Sunday morning are being investigated as arson and a person of interest was taken into custody, according to Pete Piringer, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) spokesperson.

Two of the outside fires being investigated were reported around 2:30 a.m. at South Frederick Avenue and around 3:15 a.m. at Russell Avenue, Piringer said in a social media post.

Piringer told MoCo on Monday morning that he still does not have the exact number of fires that occurred and all their locations. MoCo police search for suspects in Silver Spring hit and run

The person of interest taken into custody Sunday is being questioned, Piringer told MoCo360.

Also, there were no injuries reported, but there was significant property damage, Piringer said.

Montgomery County Fire/Explosive Investigators are currently investigating these incidents and anyone with information about these fires should call the arson tipline at 240-777-2263, according to Piringer.

Advertisement

.@mcfrs @MontgomeryCoMD Fire Investigators looking into at least half dozen suspicious fires that occurred in Gaithersburg in the early morning of Sunday, September 17 – Anyone with information as it relates to these incidents or any other suspicious activity in area Call Tipline pic.twitter.com/Eru19gfZmT — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 17, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.