A female kayaker drowned in the Potomac River near Little Falls on Sunday afternoon, said Pete Piringer, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) spokesperson.

Around 3:15 p.m., MCFRS was dispatched for a kayak/boater in distress, and Metropolitan Police Department officers and a U.S. Park Police helicopter responded as well, Piringer posted on social media.

Approximately 24 adults from an out-of-state college kayak group were out on the Potomac River when one woman was "caught/trapped/pinned under a rock (in hydraulics)," according to Piringer.

People at the scene tried to help her before MCFRS arrived, but she ultimately did not survive, Piringer said.

Since Little Falls is on the border of Washington, D.C., and Montgomery County, the Metropolitan Police Department will be investigating this incident, according to Piringer.