An unnamed Montgomery County Council staff member inappropriately used over $19,000 in Council funds to reserve athletic fields for their spouse, according to an investigation from the Office of the Inspector General released on Thursday.

Among the charges was $11,490 to the Council’s ACTIVE Montgomery account. That account is intended for permit requests and reservations for activities and public spaces. The staffer, who has not been identified by the County Council, also misled staff into believing the requests were done per the council’s wishes. [WTOP News] At least six fires set in Gaithersburg on Sunday

School system’s Student-Athlete Leadership Council holds first meeting for school year

Montgomery County’s seven-member Student-Athlete Leadership Council (SALC) kicked off its first meeting of the 2023-2024 school year on Sept. 13 at the Carver Educational Services Center in Rockville to take part in a leadership development session where they were encouraged to make an effort to empower teammates.

The SALC represents about 30,000 student-athletes. This year’s theme for the SALC is “Learn, Lead, and Leverage.” [Montgomery Community Media]

Restaurant requirement to provide children healthy meal option takes effect

Children must have a healthy meal option at Montgomery County restaurants after the county implemented a federal law on Friday.

The option includes both a meal and drink and the meal must be under 600 calories. Customers are not limited by the requirement and can still choose any meal from the restaurant menu [MoCo Show]

Today’s Weather:

Partly cloudy with a high of 76 degrees.

