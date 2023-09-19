Two Montgomery County health clinics are receiving nearly $200,000 from the federal government to help provide free COVID-19 vaccines to residents amid a recent spike in positive cases of the virus, state officials announced Monday.

The Community Clinic, Inc. and Mobile Medical Care are receiving the funds from the federal government via the Biden administration’s 2023 Bridge Access Program, which is set to expire in December 2024. The U.S. Department of Health allotted over $900,000 to Maryland health clinics with the purpose of ensuring every resident has access to the vaccine regardless of their health insurance status. [WUSA9] Ex-MCPS teacher whose sex abuse convictions were vacated is released on bond

Shopping center owner repairs damage in Gaithersburg arson spree

The owner of a Gaithersburg shopping center has vowed to repair the fire damage inflicted to her building in a spree of at least six separate arson attacks in the area that occurred Saturday night. County police say they have taken a person of interest into custody but have not released their identity or any information about why the fires may have been started.

Asked what she would say to the person who set fire to her building, Mary Covell responded: “Why? How can you think like that? You’re setting a fire just because you want to see the flames? Why would you cause such destruction? I have no words.” [WTOP]

Wheaton mall robbed at gunpoint, police offer reward for tips

Two people robbed the Westfield Wheaton Mall at gunpoint last week, and Montgomery County Police recently released surveillance video in a plea to the public for help identifying the suspects.

The video shows two people brandishing a handgun, punching and robbing a teenage victim as he exits the mall near the DSW store. Police say the incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 13, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives. [FOX 5]

Today’s weather

Sunny with a high of 76.

In case you missed it:

Elrich, Mink demand details from MCPS on results of harassment investigation

Kayaker drowned in Potomac River near Little Falls on Sunday

