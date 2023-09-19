MoCo360 has launched its official 2023-2024 Voters Guide, which is our comprehensive hub for the Gaithersburg and Rockville municipal elections on Nov. 7.

As election season rolls out, look for profiles of the candidates as well as Q&As with the prospective leaders.

In Rockville, there are six City Council seats up for grabs and voters will also elect a new mayor. Gaithersburg has three city council seats open.

In addition to coverage of this year’s municipal elections, the guide will feature continuing coverage of the U.S. Senate and Congressional District 6 elections in 2024 as new names enter the field, financial spending reports are released and endorsements are announced.