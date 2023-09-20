With a new season around the corner, a new and exciting roster of businesses is coming soon to Cabin John Village, including an integrative physiotherapy studio, a STEM preschool and new clothing and accessories boutiques, further elevating Potomac’s iconic shopping center as a full-service destination. Completing the line-up are award-winning, chef-driven restaurants.

Openings to Look Forward To*:

1. The Grove: Chef Jose Lopez-Picazo’s culinary vision inspired by the Mediterranean coast (Fall 2023)

2. Indigo Physiotherapy: Pioneering an integrative approach, Indigo offers an array of treatments, from physical therapy and dry needling to holistic body work (Fall 2023)

3. Jurisdiction Clothing: Fun, diverse and accessible women’s casual clothing (Fall 2023)

4. Apricot Lane Boutique: A unique shopping experience that captures the local area’s look and vibe (Winter 2023-24)

5. STEM Preschool: A cutting-edge preschool institution focusing on a hands-on and interactive science, technology, engineering and math curriculum (Winter 2023-24)

6. Mykonos: Renowned chef and local favorite Angelo Mitsotakis expands his Maryland footprint (Spring 2024)

*Opening dates are estimated.

The new roster is the latest in a slew of recent restaurant openings including Kema by Kenaki, Capo Deli, Chop’t and Colony Grill—in addition to the opening of Ever/Body earlier this year and the debut of REWILD, a boutique emporium for a wide and unique selection of houseplants.

“Our vision for Cabin John Village has consistently been centered around nurturing a thriving, community-driven environment,” said David Germakian, managing director at EDENS. “These new additions not only enhance our retail landscape but also magnify the sense of togetherness that lies at the heart of Potomac’s identity.”

Since completing and activating the much-anticipated community plaza in June 2022, Cabin John Village has hosted more than 450 events and activations that have drawn an estimated 20,000 people, including a weekly farmers market, family fun, fitness activities and outdoor movies. More than 2,500 people convened in one day for the significantly expanded Scotland Juneteenth Heritage Festival.

Additional landscaping and streetscape renovations—including newly completed storefronts flanking a new pedestrian and vehicular connection to the plaza—underline EDENS’ commitment to creating a welcoming place for neighbors and visitors alike.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

REWILD BLOCK PARTY

Summer is winding down, but fun is never out of season! Join us for a “wild” Block Party at Cabin John Village! Hosted by REWILD and @Pike.and.rozay, we’re transforming the space outside of REWILD into a botanical wonderland. Unleash your inner artist at REWILD’s Pot Painting Station, savor treats from local favorites and capture Instagram-worthy moments with picturesque backdrops. This is a free event, reserve your spot today!

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 24, on the street between Giant and CVS, Cabin John Village

SEPTEMBER JAZZ SERIES

Join us for tunes by Blue Dot Jazz Troupe starting Sept. 15. Enjoy live jazz—perfect for families and winding down after a busy week.

5-7 p.m., Fridays, Sept. 15, 22 and 29, Community Plaza

WATCH ENCANTO

Join us Friday, Oct. 6 on the plaza for Encanto, sponsored by California Tortilla! Grab your blanket or lawn chair and get ready for an evening of live music, games and kids’ activities starting at 6:45 p.m.. The movie begins at sunset.

6:45 p.m., movie starts at sunset, Friday, Oct. 6, Community Plaza

HARVEST FESTIVAL

Celebrate fall with a fun-filled day at Cabin John Village! Enjoy a perfect family day out with a host of fall festivities including pumpkin decorating, live entertainment, kids’ games, a farmers market and more.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 8, Community Plaza