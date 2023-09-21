Each week, MoCo360 will select Shining Stars of the Week from Montgomery County public and private schools.

Here are the standouts from the week of Sept. 21:

Varsity Football

The Blake Bengals’ Jeremiah Senton carried 27 time for 222 rushing yards (an 8.2 average) and three touchdowns. The junior helped pace the Bengals to their third victory over the Einstein Titans in a 34-19 game on Sept. 14.

The Silver Spring team takes its 3-0 record against Sandy Spring's Sherwood Warriors, also 3-0, in an early showdown of undefeated teams at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 22.

Quarterback David Davis helped lead the Northwest Jaguars to a 52-29 victory over the Richard Montgomery Rockets on Sept. 14. Davis completed 12 of 23 passes for a 52% completion percentage, 207 yards, three touchdowns and a passer rating of 122.6.

Next up, the Germantown squad looks to keep its perfect record (3-0) intact as they battle the Seneca Valley Screamin’ Eagles (2-1) at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 22.

Field Hockey

Senior Charley Noah of Our Lady of Good Counsel in Olney scored her first hat trick with three goals against Marriotts Ridge of Marriottsville on Sept. 18. Noah’s efforts helped lead to the team’s 7-0 victory.

Good Counsel takes its 7-0 record against St. Mary’s Ryken at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 20.

To nominate a player, email Editorial@moco360.media with their school and statistics from a game or week’s performance.

