Celebrate the autumn equinox at Silver Spring’s 10th annual Harvest Moon Festival this Sunday, Sept. 24, with drawing and paint classes, dance lessons and performances. The event will be held in Veterans Plaza from 1 to 7 p.m.

At the festival the Mark H. Rooney Taiko Drummers and the Maryland Youth Pipe Band will perform. There will be a Bollywood Wedding Dance workshop as well as an Afro-Latin Dance Extravaganza with dance instruction. The Silver Spring Town Center, Inc. hosts the event. [My MCM] Stronghold Inc. keeps tight grip on Sugarloaf Mountain closure

Cresthaven Elementary School teacher greets students wearing inflatable costumes

Ramona Johnson, a teacher at Cresthaven Elementary School in Silver Spring, was recognized for her “wonderful welcomes,” where she wears different inflatable costumes to greet students coming to school each day. Her costumes range from a Halloween pumpkin suit, a unicorn, a smiling heart, T-Rex dinosaur and a green alien.

“We live in difficult times. There’s so much sadness, so much anger, so much injustice. So being able to bring a little bit of happiness makes me complete,” she told NBC4.

Students at the school hug Johnson as she meets them at the school’s front doors and said that her costumes make them laugh, be happy and “encourage [them] to have a good day.” [NBC4]

Bethesda’s ‘Streetery’ has plans to improve the streetscape

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation has plans to bring changes to the “Bethesda Streetery” on Norfolk Avenue in downtown Bethesda, such as raising the sidewalk level and traffic slowing measures. The popular outdoor dining concept was created during the pandemic to allow the public to eat and gather outdoors.

On Wednesday night, MCDOT had a public meeting about the plan to listen to feedback about the proposed improvements. The county hopes to enhance the streetscape to improve pedestrian and bicyclist safety and address the needs of local businesses. [WTOP]

