Newport Mill Middle School, at 11311 Newport Mill Road in Kensington, was placed on lockdown following “sounds of shots fired in the area,” Montgomery County Police said on social media Friday at 12:56 p.m.

Police announced at 1:39 p.m. that the lockdown had been lifted and the school would follow its regular dismissal schedule.

The shots fired did not involve the school, and there was no active threat to students, police said.

Montgomery County Police said they have units in the area and would release additional information when available.