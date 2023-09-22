The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a wind advisory for many areas in the DMV, including Montgomery County, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

In the alert, NWS said that it expects northeast winds ranging from 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, and as a result: “gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” and “tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.” While dry and seasonable conditions continue this afternoon, heavy rain, gusty winds, and tidal flooding are forecast to impact the area this weekend. Find the latest tidal flooding forecast and headlines at https://t.co/5RyZgpfrqr pic.twitter.com/zW7elghYSL — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) September 22, 2023 Gunshot sounds prompt brief lockdown at Newport Mill Middle School in Kensington

These wind conditions, which will be accompanied by heavy rain and storm surge, will be brought by Tropical Storm Ophelia, which will affect much of the Mid-Atlantic region Saturday, according to the NWS.

Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security (OEMHS) recommended that people secure any loose outdoor objects, charge their devices and be prepared to report a power outage to Pepco by calling 877-737-2662.

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) said it will activate its Storm Operations Center at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

MCDOT urges people to call 240-777-7623 if they see any downed trees in the road and “be as specific as possible with the location address.” MCDOT said there should be a quick response since storm crews will be positioned around over the county. Gusty winds and saturated grounds from rain will result in a higher likelihood for downed trees on Saturday. Reach out to @311MC311 to report downed trees in the right or way or blocking roadways. @MCDOT storm crews will be at the ready! https://t.co/P54anbt9ZE — MCDOT (@MCDOTNow) September 22, 2023

MoCo residents can report downed trees by calling 311 to reach MC311, Montgomery County Government’s Customer Service Center for all non-emergency County inquiries and services.

Takoma Park residents can report trees down in the roadway blocking traffic by calling the Takoma Park Police Department at the non-emergency number, 301-270-1100.

Also, Takoma Park PD advises that for any storm-related emergencies, including any injury, tree into a structure, or downed power lines that could still be electrified, call 911.

Pete Piringer, spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS), warned that driving could be challenging in windy conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles.

High Wind Potential @MontgomeryCoMD if outside afternoon/eve Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down & a few power outages may result – Secure outdoor objects. WINDY CONDITIONS Driving may be a challenge especially in high profile vehicles pic.twitter.com/L87g7MuWno — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 22, 2023

Also, Metro said it is preparing for these storm conditions to impact Metrorail, Metrobus and Metro Access customers. They said that people should “delay unnecessary travel, allow extra time, avoid rushing, & use caution on slippery surfaces.”

Metro encourages customers to sign up for MetroAlerts email and text messages to receive the latest service information or visit wmata.com/MetroPulse for real-time service conditions.

Additionally, Montgomery Parks has canceled many events this weekend due to the weather, including the Burtonsville Day Festival on Saturday and the Parks Ale Trail in Rock Creek Regional Park on Sunday. Then, due to the storm Saturday, Montgomery County Police rescheduled Germantown’s Police and Fire Station Open House and moved it to Oct. 28.