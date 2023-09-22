The Maryland Department of the Environment has elevated a previously instated drought watch to a drought warning in various parts of the state, including the western part of Montgomery County.

“There are no mandatory water restrictions in place right now,” Dave Abrams, spokesperson for the department, told WTOP. “It’s mostly a message to water systems to make sure that they have all the precautions in place just in case.”

Abrams said water conservation measures are encouraged, including taking shorter showers, limiting the use of sprinklers on lawns and not leaving the water running. More Montgomery County residents are facing food insecurity than at the height of the pandemic

[WTOP]

Boyds gymnast Kayla DiCello named to Pan American Games team, World Championships alternate

Montgomery County native and gymnast Kayla DiCello will compete at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile from Oct. 21-25 as part of the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics National Team.



DiCello was also named as traveling alternate to the World Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium from Sept. 30 through Oct. 8. DiCello will travel with the team, which includes Olympic gold medalist and 25-time World Championships medalist Simone Biles, but will only compete if another gymnast on the team has to withdraw from competition. She ranked fifth in the all-around standings on the second day of team trials in Katy, Texas on Sept. 20.

DiCello is from Boyds and trains at Hill’s Gymnastics in Gaithersburg. She is currently taking a gap year from her time on the gymnastics team at the University of Florida. DiCello won the bronze all-around medal at the 2021 World Gymnastics Championships.

[USA Gymnastics]

Bradley Beal is selling his Bethesda estate for $10 million

Former Washington Wizards player Bradley Beal has listed his Bethesda home for $10 million. After playing for the Wizards for over a decade, he was traded to the Phoenix Suns.

The 13,482 square foot home has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, as well as a basketball court, arcade room, and fitness center.

[Washingtonian]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with a high of 7 degrees

