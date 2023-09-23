There were three crashes on or near I-495 on Saturday morning, according to Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS).

The first one was a collision on the outer loop of I-495 between New Hampshire Avenue and University Boulevard in the right lane, dispatched by MCFRS at 7:31 a.m., according to radio communications.

The second one was a jackknifed tractor-trailer that spilled fuel on the beltway between Connecticut Avenue and Rockville Pike, Piringer posted on social media at 8:18 a.m. Live blog: Tropical Storm Ophelia soaks MoCo, high winds expected

MCFRS dispatched to that call at 7:54 a.m., according to radio communications.

The accident occurred in the area of Cedar Lane in Bethesda, and some lanes were blocked off at the scene, according to Piringer.

Piringer said that MCFRS, Maryland State Police and the Maryland State Highway Administration all responded to the incident.

The third accident was a collision on northbound I-270 between the beltway and Democracy Boulevard involving a full-size truck pulling a 20-foot-long trailer, dispatched by MCFRS at 8:50 a.m., according to radio dispatch.

The collision involved several vehicles and there were some lanes blocked, Piringer said.