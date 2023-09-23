Wiseguy Pizza

Wiseguy Pizza, opened a new location at Westfield Wheaton mall on Wednesday, according to a statement from the restaurant. The grand opening, which is scheduled for Oct. 3 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., will include a free slice of pizza for the first 500 visitors.

This will be the chain’s fifth location, its first in a mall and the first in Maryland the restaurant said.

The eatery said they take pride in their attention to detail, making sauces and dressings in-house and filtering water for better control over the quality of their dough.

The restaurant serves classic flavors but also said they have a rotating menu of specials, including Korean Chicken and Paneer Tikka flavors, in addition to vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

The pies are available in the pizzeria’s 18-inch “Big Apple Size,” which is 65% larger than typical large 14-inch pizzas, or by the slice, the restaurant said.

“We are so excited to join the Wheaton Mall family and provide our award-winning pizza slices and pies to those looking for the perfect bite to eat while shopping,” said Alex Berentzen, COO of Thompson Hospitality in a statement.

Thompson Hospitality owns Wiseguy Pizza, and it is the “largest minority-owned food service, and one of the largest retail food and facilities management companies, in the country,” according to the website.

The eatery, located in the second-level food court, will be open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sundays.

Dig

Dig, a restaurant that serves bowls and salads with fresh vegetables that “your grandma would put in her signature dishes,” will open a new location at 4733 Elm St. in Bethesda. The door says “cooking soon” and that they are hiring.

The New York-based chain serves healthy fast-casual bowls, salads and comfort food, according to its website.

Their salads include kale caesar and an avo grain bowl, and their bowls include hot honey chicken, spicy lime leaf salmon and a vegan classic dig. They also offer a build-your-own bowl option.

Their only other Washington, D.C. area location is in Georgetown at 1301 Wisconsin NW.

The restaurant does not have an opening date for this location on its website.

Red Ribbon Bakeshop

The Red Ribbon Bakeshop, a Filipino bakery that serves cakes and pastries, opened a new location Saturday at 2501 University Blvd. W in Silver Spring, according to its Facebook page. The first 50 customers on Sunday who spend over $50 receive free bundles of assorted mamon pastries, according to their Facebook page.

The bakery serves classic cakes, such as chocolate mousse and black forest, and Filipino specialties such as Sans Rival and Ube cake. It also offers sweet and savory pastries, such as mamon, ensaimadas, empanadas and pandesal, their website said.

The bakeshop said its best-selling cake is its Mango Supreme Cake, which is comprised of three layers of white chiffon cake, filled with Philippine mangoes, their signature cream and mango glaze.

This is their first bakeshop in Maryland, and they are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week, according to their website.

The bakeshop was founded in 1979, and today, they have more than 450 bakeries throughout the Philippines and more than 30 bakeshops in the U.S., their website said.

