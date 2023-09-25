Abraham Teklu Lemma, 50, of Silver Spring, who is a contract employee for the State and Justice Departments, was charged with espionage, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a release Thursday.

Lemma, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Ethiopia, has been accused of providing classified information to an official associated with Ethiopia’s intelligence service since August 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He was charged in an Aug. 23 complaint, which was unsealed Thursday, with conspiracy, gathering or delivering national defense information to aid a foreign government and unauthorized possession and willful retention of national defense information, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Gaithersburg man charged with torching police station, shops, eateries in arson spree

The first two counts could result in life in prison and the last count could result in up to 10 years. [The Washington Post]

Silver Spring man sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2021 fatal stabbing

Dakari Thomas, 20, of Silver Spring was sentenced Friday in the Montgomery County Circuit Court to 12 years in prison for fatally stabbing Getro Marisu Benamna in 2021, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office (MCSAO).

Thomas pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on July 6, the MCSAO said.

On Dec. 7, 2021, Thomas and Benamna met along the 900 block of Ellsworth Drive in Silver Spring to conduct a drug transaction, and Thomas attempted to pass off another substance as marijuana, the MCSAO said.

They became involved in a physical altercation, and Thomas stabbed and killed Benamna, according to the MCSAO. [The MoCo Show]

Man convicted for pistol-whipping, shooting at Clyde’s of Chevy Chase

David Lee Brown, III, 29, of Washington, D.C. was found guilty Wednesday in the Montgomery County Circuit for an altercation and shooting at the Clyde’s of Chevy Chase restaurant, according to the MCSAO.

Brown was convicted for attempted voluntary manslaughter, first-degree assault and use of a handgun, the MCSAO said.

On Nov. 14, Brown became involved in an altercation with a woman in the Clyde’s restaurant, and when people came to her defense, he pistol-whipped one man and shot another man, according to the MCSAO.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 20, and he faces up to 55 years in prison, the MCSAO said. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather: Cloudy with a high of 66 degrees and 91% humidity.

