Get your style game on pointe with the balletcore trend, characterized by wrap tops, flowy skirts and, of course, ballet flats.

Credit: Courtesy photo Tied Up $310 at Anthropologie, 4801 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda, 240-345-9413, anthropologie.com Credit: Courtesy photo With the Flow $99 to $129 at Peruvian Connection, 950 F St. NW, Ste. 102, Washington, D.C., peruvianconnection.com Credit: Courtesy photo Suit up $128 at Alo Yoga Studio, 3200 M St. NW, Washington, D.C., 771-220-0410, aloyoga.com

Credit: Courtesy photo Wrapture $250 at Everard’s Clothing, 1802 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, D.C., 202-298-7464, everardsclothing.com Credit: Courtesy photo Comfy Chic Advertisement $128 at South Moon Under, 10247 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, 301-564-0995, southmoonunder.com Credit: Courtesy photo Marvelous Maxi $325 at M.M. LaFleur, 1424 K St. NW, Washington, D.C., 202-869-4500, mmlafleur.com

