Joan, a grandmother from Rockville, will compete on ABC’s “Golden Bachelor.” According to her profile on the show’s website, the widow loves “historical museums” and “a big, juicy burger.”

In a twist on the “Bachelor,” the single ladies will all be 60 to 75 years old and they will be vying for the attention of a 72-year-old from Indiana. The season starts Sept. 28. [The MoCo Show] Silver Spring government contractor charged with espionage

Upcounty town hall Oct. 12 to focus on transportation

Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe and Del. David Fraser-Hidalgo have announced that they will be hosting a town hall to discuss transportation issues Upcounty. The event, which will occur Oct. 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at BlackRock Center for the Arts, will also be attended by Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld and Montgomery County Transportation Director Chris Conklin. [Montgomery Community Media]

Booeymonger closes in Friendship Heights

The sandwich shop at Friendship Heights (252 Wisconsin Ave. NW) with the memorable name had a “Permanently Closed” sign up on its front door as of at least Friday. The Prince of Petworth, which reported on the closure of the Georgetown location in April, said a neighboring store is hoping to take over the space. [Prince of Petworth]

Today’s weather: Foggy this morning, with a high of 61 and a low of 54.

