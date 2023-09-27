A truck driver was fined $2,000 for fatally hitting a bicyclist, a diplomat who had just returned from a post in Ukraine.

Santos Reyes Martinez, 52, admitted in court that he caused the death of Sarah Langenkamp, a State Department employee from Bethesda, in August 2022.

Langenkamp was riding in the bike lane on River Road in Bethesda when Martinez turned into the lane in his flatbed building supply truck and struck her.

Prosecutors determined that while Reyes Martinez’s driving was careless, it did not meet the threshold of Maryland’s vehicle manslaughter laws. [Washington Post]

Teen struck by car in Montgomery Village, sustained non-life-threatening injuries

A teenage girl was hit by a car in Montgomery Village early Tuesday morning. Police have not revealed her name or exact age.

Montgomery County Police said the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. on East Village Avenue between Heritage Farm Drive and Plum Creek Drive.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, and no charges have been announced at this time. [WTOP]

Field of Screams opens for the Halloween season Friday

Field of Screams in Olney opens on Friday for its 23rd year, and organizers have doubled the number of scenes on the trail.

The trail features a haunted house, axe-throwing, bonfires and concessions.

It will be open on Friday and Saturday evenings for a few weeks, then it will be open on Sundays and Thursdays as well. On the week of Halloween, it will be open on Monday and Tuesday, and it will close after Oct. 31.

Tickets are available on their website and vary from $44-$64 depending on the day. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather:

Partly cloudy with a high of 69 degrees

