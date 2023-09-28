Each week, MoCo360 will select Shining Stars of the Week from Montgomery County public and private schools.

Here are the standouts from the week of Sept. 28:

Varsity Football

Quince Orchard quarterback Nino Marzullo threw for 257 yards for three touchdowns and an 88.9 completion percentage. The senior completed two touchdowns to fellow senior Tavahri Groves (3 catches, 147 yards) in the Cougars’ victories against the Winston Churchill Bulldogs on Sept. 23. The Gaithersburg school takes its 4-0 record against the Blair Blazers (2-2) starting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at Blair. Truck driver fined for fatally striking Bethesda diplomat on bike

Varsity Girls Volleyball

Ema Djordjevic, the junior opposite/setter/outside hitter for the Richard Montgomery Rockets, led the way for the Rockville squad (7-1) against Einstein (1-1) on Sept. 26 for its fifth straight sweep this season.

Djordjevic earned 17 points with a season high 14 Ks along with a .321 hitting percentage along with eight digs and three assists. Richard Montgomery tangles with Einstein again on Sept. 27.

Varsity Boys Soccer

David Guevara Granados, a junior, scored two goals and an assist for a total of five points to help lead Damascus’ 8-0 victory against the Poolesville Falcons on Sept. 26. Damascus takes its 5-1 record on the road against Watkins Mill at 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 30 in Gaithersburg.

