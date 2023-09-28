Jessup Blair Park is considered to be downtown Silver Spring’s largest park, according to Montgomery Parks, set with a playground, soccer field, tennis and basketball courts, picnic areas and the historic Jessup Blair House. Parks planners are looking to renovate the park to create a more inclusive park that appeals to varying interests, abilities and ages.

Parks will be conducting an online survey that will be available until midnight on Oct. 31. Community members are encouraged to share feedback on existing park condition and recommendations for potential future uses.

“We hope as many people as possible take the survey and let us know what they would like to see in this park” said Matt Weir, project manager and landscape architect. “It is a vital open green space for Downtown Silver Spring and adjacent communities. Spending time walking, playing, socializing or simply enjoying the tree shade can be good for physical and mental wellbeing.” [The MoCo Show] Truck driver fined for fatally striking Bethesda diplomat on bike

Montgomery County hires a new climate change officer

The county has hired Sarah Kogel-Smucker as the new climate change officer. Her previous job was leading the climate change division of the Washington, D.C. Office of the People’s Counsel. She also served as senior counsel for the New York City Law Department’s Environmental Division

The climate change officer will lead the county on its climate goals and will work with various county departments on climate change planning, implementation and management of climate-related initiatives and programs. Kogel-Smucker started the job on Sept. 25. [My MCM]

Advertisement

Silver Spring Stage’s One-Act Festival running until Oct. 1

The One-Act Festival, put on by Silver Spring Stage, which opened this past weekend, offers a glimpse into the local theaters and arts scene with five shows put on by local performers, directors and playwrights. The festival started Sept. 22 and concludes Oct. 1 on Fridays and at 8 p.m. Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays at Silver Spring Stage, 10145 Colesville Road.

This iteration of the festival is the first since 2019 when it was suspended. It had been running since 1969. Tickers cost $26 (with discounts for seniors and students) and can be purchased online. [DC Theater Arts]

Advertisement

Today’s weather:

Partly cloudy with a high of 70 degrees.

In case you missed it…

Moms for Liberty protests ‘gender ideology,’ affirming care outside Gaithersburg HS

Montgomery County bans gas-powered leaf blowers

Advertisement

New MoCo housing developments dialed in to remote workers