Gun owners in Maryland will be expressly barred from taking their firearm into schools, hospitals, government buildings and other designated places beginning Sunday, when the Maryland Gun Safety Act of 2023 goes into effect.

In addition to schools and hospitals, the law prohibits carrying concealed or open-wear weapons into certain areas, such as businesses selling alcohol or cannabis, stadiums, museums, racetracks and video lottery facilities.

Carrying a firearm onto private property or dwellings beginning Sunday requires permission of the owner. A property owner can provide blanket permission by posting a clear, conspicuous sign indicating that firearms are allowed on their property.

Violators face imprisonment for up to one year and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

“There needs to be a clear line where guns are and are not allowed in public,” said Sen. Jeff Waldstreicher, D-Montgomery, who sponsored the law, which began as the bill SB1. “Senate Bill One (The Maryland Gun Safety Act) clearly delineates between the places where firearms are allowed and where firearms are not allowed.”.

The bill, which passed earlier this year, was prompted by The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen. That ruling rendered Maryland’s previous concealed carry law unconstitutional.

The court’s 6-3 decision in Bruen overturned a New York gun law requiring “proper cause” to obtain a license to carry concealed weapons in public places, declaring it unconstitutional.

Waldstreicher’s bill was written to fit the restraints outlined in the Bruen decision and is a part of Gov. Wes Moore’s “all-of-the-above” approach to public safety, he said. Police investigating Silver Spring carjacking

“The Supreme Court’s decision in Bruen really weakened what was a strong concealed-carry permitting law in Maryland,” said Ellen Ginsberg, a volunteer state legislative lead for the Moms Demand Action Maryland. “This is a really important step to make sure that Marylanders and families in Maryland have places where they can meet and gather without the risk of a firearm changing their lives forever.”

Opponents questioned the constitutionality of the law, saying it fails to meet the standards in the Bruen decision.

“The bill will do little to curb the rate of violent crime in Maryland,” said House Republicans in a letter to Moore. “The members of our Caucus are willing partners in making Maryland safer. Senate Bill 1 is not the way.”

Opponents of SB1 often cite the proliferation of illegal guns as an argument against The Maryland Gun Safety Act, arguing that it only makes it harder for legal gun owners to defend themselves.

“In my humble opinion, I just think that when we were thinking about illegal guns on the streets, I’m not sure that this was the best posture to move in,” said Sen. Cory V. McCray, D-Baltimore City, one of three Senate Democrats who voted against the bill.

Gun ownership is a heavily regulated space, and legal gun owners with a significant amount of training are not the immediate problem, according to McCray.

Waldstreicher responded that tackling the issue of illegal guns is not hindered by the Maryland Gun Safety Act.

“We can walk and chew gum at the same time,” said Waldstreicher. “We can both respond to Bruen in a constitutional and responsible way, as well as pass legislation and policies to get illegal guns off our streets.”

Certain individuals are exempt from the law, including law enforcement, members of the U.S. Armed Forces, an employee of an armored car company or a person who has retired as a law enforcement official in good standing from a law enforcement agency.

“I think we’re getting into new territory here,” said Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. “I think it very much restricts their (gun owners’) right to carry a firearm to protect themselves and a lot of places they probably would most likely need protection.”

However, he said he approves of the private property provisions in the law.

“As an individual, if I know you have a wear and carry permit, and I don’t care to have you on my property carrying, I think I have the right as a property owner to ask you to please leave your gun in the car,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins returned to office in April after a leave of absence and has pleaded not guilty to a federal indictment on gun-related charges.

From 2011 to 2020 the rate of gun deaths increased by 46% in Maryland, compared to 33% nationwide, according to Everytown For Gun Safety.

Waldstreicher said he’s not done tinkering with the state’s gun laws, given the tragic statistics and he is already looking toward the next legislative session in January.

“There are a series of next steps that involve earlier youth intervention, cracking down on illegal weapons entering our community from other states,” said Waldstreicher, “enforcing against ghost guns as well as gun manufacturer liability.”

