The Montgomery County Department of Police Major Crimes Division is investigating an armed carjacking in Silver Spring and seeking assistance from the public to identify the six suspects.

Officers responded to the 11600 block of Lockwood Drive at around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 after receiving a report of an armed carjacking.

A gray sedan drove up and blocked the two victims, who were parking their red Toyota Highlander. The passengers of the sedan pulled out handguns and forced the victims to exit the car. Ex-MCPS transportation head sentenced to probation, community service for misconduct

The suspects were caught on surveillance footage using the victims’ credit cards. The Highlander was later found crashed in Oxon Hill.

[The MoCo Show]

Montgomery Parks has fall events for all ages

Montgomery Parks has released a calendar of fall events for the whole family.

Advertisement

“We’re excited for the leaves to start changing and for people to come out to the parks this fall,” Jordan Gray, Marketing and Public Affairs Manager for Montgomery Parks, told DC News Now.

The first event of the season is the Harvest Festival at Agricultural History Farm on October 7th, which will include hayrides, sheep-dog demonstrations, and other activities.

Other events throughout the season include cider pressing, a Frakenskate roller skating event, and Birdability Week, starting October 15th.

Advertisement

[DC News Now]

MCPS seeks public input on 2024-2025 school calendar

Montgomery County Public Schools is seeking input for the 2024-2025 school year calendar.

In a six question survey available in multiple languages, MCPS families are invited to express their preferences for the first day of school, Thanksgiving break, spring break and winter break.

Advertisement

The school system will consider educational interests, operational needs, mandated school closures by state law, compliance with minimum state requirements, and other factors in addition to community feedback while developing the calendar.

The superintendent will present two alternative calendars to the Board of Education for consideration.

[Montgomery Community Media]

Advertisement

Today’s weather

Foggy with a high of 66 degrees

In case you missed it…

Montgomery County would be hard hit by federal government shutdown, officials warn

MoCo development roundup: 225-foot-tall building with 330 units approved for downtown Bethesda

Advertisement

Heartbroken parents warn of the dangers of subway surfing, an online trend