Looking for a way to partake in Germany’s two-week long beer festival a little closer to home? Throughout October, Oktoberfest celebrations are happening across the county; filled with Bavarian music, beer, food and more.

Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

200 East Middle Lane, Rockville

Eleven local breweries, including Waredaca, Lone Oak Farm and Denizens Brewing Co., will be selling their crafts at Rockville Town Center’s Rocktobierfest. Plus, two stages of live entertainment will feature pop and rock bands, along with traditional Bavarian and German music. Located along Courthouse Square and Maryland Avenue, a craft and artisan vendor area will offer selections of jewlery, home décor and handmade accessories. Admission is free.

Oct. 1 from noon to 4 p.m.

11580 Old Georgetown Road, North Bethesda

Advertisement

Pike & Rose in North Bethesda will be open to people (and dogs) to celebrate PIKEtoberfest. In addition to a beer garden hosted by Owen’s Ordinary, the event will feature more than 20 artisans and makers, a big screen for viewing of Sunday football, a dog agility course and a new Crush Bar by Hello Betty. Local dining establishments, including Sunday Morning Bakehouse and Summer House Santa Monica, will also offer fresh baked pastries and seasonal cookies. Admission is free.

Oct. 8 from noon to 5 p.m.

117 Kent Square Road, Gaithersburg

Advertisement

The Kentlands will host its 30th annual Oktoberfest with three stages of live entertainment, a business expo, and food and drink. Performers include Alte Kameraden German Band, Alt-Washingtonia Bavarian Dancers, Sol Roots, La Unica and Donuts for Dinner. According to the City of Gaithersburg, this event has drawn crowds of up to 30,000 in previous years. New this year, non-alcoholic beer options will be available for purchase. Other festivities include professional pumpkin carving and apple cider pressing.

6724 Needwood Road, Derwood

Every Friday through Oct. 20, the Needwood Golf Course hosts an evening Octoberfest beer garden with local beer and bites from 5 to 9 p.m. with live music from 6 to 8 p.m. The Loose Ends will perform on Sept. 29, Beyhan on Oct. 13, and FortyThirtyOne on Oct. 20.

Advertisement