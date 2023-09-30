Damascus football coach Josh Klotz has an offensive background. Still, the defense is the backbone of what has been a successful start to his squad’s season.

In their three wins before Friday’s matchup with the Magruder Colonels, the Swarmin’ Hornets have lived up to their nickname swarming and smothering opposing defenses allowing a total of 24 points.

In a battle of 3-1 teams, Damascus’ defense celebrated the school’s homecoming by continuing its trend of silencing opposing offenses, holding a Magruder team that has eclipsed 30 points in two of its last three games to only a single score in a 35-7 victory.

“I believe defense wins championships, I believe our best players should be playing defense,” said Klotz, who led the Hornets to a 3A MPSSAA State Championship last season. “It’s definitely fun to be part of a team where the defense fights and is so tenacious like they were tonight.”

While the score finished lopsided, at the conclusion of the first quarter neither team had found the end zone. At the half, the Damascus offense had yet to find its stride, but still held a 14-7 advantage via rushing touchdowns from Emmanuel Hardrick, the team’s backup quarterback, and wide receiver Jacy Andoh-Thompson.

Magruder’s lone score came with 2:53 remaining in the half. Freshman receiver Preston Hamrick caught a pass despite being closed in on by multiple defenders and proceeded to evade multiple Hornet defenders en route to a touchdown.

Facing a fourth and long deep in its own territory on its first possession of the second half, the Rockville-based Colonels decided to run a fake punt, which multiple Hornets stuffed before the first down.

With regular starter Jeremiah Sandy back in at quarterback, Damascus drove the 32-yards to the end zone. Sandy finished the drive with a three-yard touchdown run.

Less than 90 seconds after Sandy’s score, the Damascus pass rush forced an ill-advised throw from Magruder quarterback Jamar Jones Jr. The senior flipped the ball into the air as he was falling to the ground and into the waiting arms of senior defensive back Kian Zeighani, who ran untouched for 35-yards to send the Damascus crowd into a frenzy and extend the lead to 21.

“Damascus is a great program and when you play a great program and you make mistakes, they’re going to turn them on you,” said Magruder head coach Ray Fowle.

In the fourth quarter, freshman running back/free safety Khamarion Powell raced down the sideline to make the score 35-7 for the sixth touchdown of his debut campaign.

“I think it makes it a lot of fun for the offensive line to block for him,” Klotz said of his leading rusher, who he said was originally promoted to the varsity level to help the defense.

Damascus football banner for its Homecoming matchup with Magruder on Sept. 29. Credit: Shaun Chornobroff Damascus Head Coach Josh Klotz (right) addresses his team after a victory over Magruder on Sept. 29. Credit: Shaun Chornobroff

In the first half alone, the Hornets recorded two sacks on third down and made a crucial stop on a fourth and three. The second half, Damascus was even stingier, forcing two turnovers, dominating the line of scrimmage and holding firm at any point the Colonels threatened, including a goal line stand in the fourth quarter.

Through five games, the Damascus defense has only given up 15.4 points per game and that’s including a 47-14 loss to Northwest in the second game of the season severely inflating the average.

“They’re everywhere,” Fowle said of the Damascus defense. “You think you have something pre-snap, call it in and they’re flying to the football, 11 guys to the ball.”

Upcoming Games:

Magruder: vs. Gaithersburg (Thu, Oct. 5, 7 p.m.), vs. Rockville (Fri, Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m.), @Wootton (Fri, Oct. 20, 6:30 p.m.)

Damascus: vs. Sherwood (Fri, Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m.), @ Clarksburg (Fri, Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m.), @Seneca (Thu, Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m.)

