An escaped felon has been identified as a suspect in a Sept. 1 armed carjacking in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County police.

Naseem Roulack, 21, escaped from the Virginia Department of Corrections on Aug. 12 while seeking medical treatment at St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico, Virginia, according to authorities.

Around 12:05 a.m. Sept. 1, Montgomery County police responded to the 400 block of W. Deer Park Road, near Interstate 270, for an armed carjacking, police said. Motorcyclist killed in Rockville vehicle collision Sunday evening

Police determined that a woman was sitting in her blue 2016 Nissan Sentra when a man approached her, pointed a black handgun at her and demanded her car.

Police said they identified Roulack as the suspect and learned that he had been serving a 13-year sentence for charges of aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit and run.

The hit and run occurred on April 8, 2021, the grand larceny occurred on May 5, 2021 and the aggravated malicious wounding occurred on May 7, 2021, according to digital records from the Prince William Circuit Court in Virginia.

Advertisement

The U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force said that anyone who has information should call 877-WANTED2 or submit a tip on the U.S. Marshals Service Tips app, and the agency is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to Roulack’s arrest.

Additionally, Montgomery County police urge anyone with information about Roulack to visit crimesolversmcmd.org and click on the “www.p3tips.com” link at the top of the page or call 866-411-8477, and tips can remain anonymous. Police said they are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to his arrest.