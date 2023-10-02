For The Academy of the Holy Cross Tartans girls volleyball squad, dominance has been the standard for the first seven games of its season. It was more of the same on Friday as the Tartans (7-0) of Kensington swept the Archbishop Carroll Lions (5-5) in a Washington Catholic Conference matchup. The Tartans are the No. 2 ranked team in Maryland, behind only Arundel.

Archbishop Carroll of Washington, D.C., remained within striking distance for most of the first set, as a kill from senior Azavia Thomas brought the Lions within five. With the score 17-12, Holy Cross senior Kailani Williams responded with a kill that sparked an 8-1 run to close the set.

Holy Cross trotted out almost an entirely different group for the second set. With the Tartans participating in the Battle of Bethesda tournament over the weekend, head coach David Geiser said he knew the importance of keeping the team's legs.

“We had both freshmen and both sophomores playing today,” he said.

Freshman Kate Bickel elicited a roar from her teammates on the sideline with consecutive aces as part of another 8-1 run to finish a dominant second set, 25-8. Sophomore AnaSofia Zanellato and junior Sarah Jeremias each delivered a pair of aces in the game as well.

The third set started back-and-forth, and a Thomas kill gave Archbishop Carroll an early 5-4 advantage.

It was all Tartans from that point on. A service error and a kill from freshman Bess McIntyre gave Holy Cross a lead they would not relinquish, cruising to a 25-10 victory in the final set. McIntyre had four kills in the third set alone.

Holy Cross got contributions from all over the roster, as nine different players recorded at least one kill. Geiser says he hopes the experience his underclassmen gained in the game will help calm their nerves for bigger games, but he’ll need to lean on his upperclassmen as their schedule gets demanding.

“We have lots of competition the next two weeks,” he said. Holy Cross swept all five games in the Battle of Bethesda, including the tournament championship game against No. 8 Richard Montgomery.

The Tartans have a pair of matchups coming up against Forestville’s No. 6 Bishop McNamara. Friday’s sweep was the fifth of the season and the third straight for Holy Cross, who have dropped just two sets through its first seven games.