A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle Sunday evening in Rockville, the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) said.

Around 7:57 p.m., MCPD officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the fatal traffic collision at the 12800 block of Veirs Mill Road, which is between Aspen Hill Road and Arbutus Avenue, according to police.

The male motorcyclist, whose name has not been released yet, was pronounced dead at the accident site, and the driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene, police said. ‘Not enough’ justice for Langenkamp family a year after fatal bike collision

There were road closures Sunday night, but the roads are now open, police told MoCo360 on Monday morning.

MCPD said their Collision Reconstruction Unit is currently investigating the incident.

On July 11, another motorcyclist died in a collision with a car at the intersection of Milestone Manor Lane and Frederick Road in Germantown.

Advertisement

Montgomery County is one of the first counties in the U.S. to initiate a Vision Zero plan, with the goal of eliminating all traffic-related deaths by 2030.

To help further this plan, the county council passed the Safe Streets Act on Sept. 19, which will make infrastructure and policy changes to the county’s streets, including eliminating right turn on red at certain intersections and adding new traffic control devices to downtown intersections and town center areas.