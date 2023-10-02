The sounds of drums, guitars and laughter spilled over Carroll Avenue as hundreds of people gathered at Takoma Park’s 42nd annual street festival Sunday.

Food trucks, 18 local bands and over 165 vendors dotted the avenue, sharing food, art and music with the Takoma Park community. The festival began at 10 a.m. with Bele Bele Rhythm Collective’s drum performance. The collective is a drum performance group with performers from Washington, D.C., and the surrounding area.

Collective founder Kristen Arant said the group aims to educate people about West African drumming traditions, spread love and empower marginalized communities.

“I love gathering a crowd,” Arant said. “The music goes with the theme of the morning of the street festival.”

During the performance, audience members were encouraged to participate by repeating Arant's words and dancing alongside a collective member. While collective members beat the drums and some danced, Arant described the origin of the music and instruments used.

One such instrument, titled the djembe, is a goblet-shaped drum originated from West Africa and made from hardwood, rope and animal skin.

Performances continued until 5 p.m. at three stages along three different blocks on Carroll Avenue. Performers such as Hazel Raven Band, Chopteeth and The Thrills alternated each hour of the festival.

Former Takoma Park native John Obst, a first-time festival goer, said he enjoyed the energy of Takoma Park’s local artists and bands. Obst, a Baltimore resident, attended the festival as a way to meet new people.

“I like fun, free things to do and I like seeing people,” Obst said. “I thought I would come out here and take away from some of the bad that’s going on in the world.”

In between each performance stage were various vendors selling art, plants, books and food. Various food trucks sponsored Greek cuisine, Polish sausages, Vietnamese food and funnel cakes.Some organizations and companies had activities for children, such as tap dancing, painting, clown performances and arts and crafts.

Khadija Jahmila, a Silver Spring native and mixed media artist, had a stand at Takoma Park’s festival for the first time this year. She specializes in hand cut paper and digital collage artwork with social commentary, using recyclable materials to encourage sustainable art.

Jahmila has had booths at other festivals in the past, and said she enjoys the community of local artists that Takoma Park offers. For Jahmila, the festival is an encouragement to continue supporting local artists.

“It’s really important to me to be able to showcase my work and my creations in the space that I grew up,” Jahmila said. “The festival just encourages me to keep going.”