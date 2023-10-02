Jawando endorsed by former councilmember Hans Riemer, Rep. Lauren Underwood

Montgomery County councilmember Will Jawando (D-At-large) announced two new endorsements last week in his race for the Maryland’s Sixth Congressional District seat. Former Montgomery County Council President Hans Riemer (D) endorsed Jawando on Thursday.

“In my many years of knowing Will Jawando, going back to our work together supporting

President Obama, and my four years serving side-by-side with him on the Montgomery County Council, I have always been impressed by his devotion to public service and dedication to meeting the needs of his most vulnerable constituents,” Riemer said in a statement.

Jawando has also been endorsed by current councilmember Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5).

Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.) endorsed Jawando on Tuesday. Underwood and Jawando worked for the Obama presidential administration together.

“Will is an effective, disciplined, and inspiring legislator who is prepared for the challenges ahead. I am proud to endorse him,” Underwood said in a statement.

Vogel receives national endorsement from Latino PAC

Freshman Del. Joe Vogel (D-Dist. 17) was endorsed by Bold PAC Friday in the race for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District.

The Democratic political action committee's mission is to support Latino and Hispanic candidates in being elected to public office, according to its website. Vogel immigrated from Uruguay.

“Maryland’s 6th Congressional District has a significant Latino population, and electing Joe would give these communities a powerful voice in Congress,” Bold PAC Chairwoman Linda Sánchez said in a press release. “Joe has devoted his career to advocating for his community, and has been a force for progress in the legislature.”.

Vogel was the first candidate of any party to enter the race on May 8. He represents parts of Rockville and Gaithersburg in the Maryland General Assembly and finished his first legislative session in April.

Vogel was endorsed in July by Equality PAC, a LGBTQ+ political action committee. Vogel would be the first openly LGBTQ+ person to represent Maryland in Congress, if elected.

IT professional Marcellus Crews enters Senate race

Prince George’s County IT professional and business owner Marcellus Crews (D) has entered the race for U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin’s (D-Md.) seat.

Crews announced his candidacy on Wednesday on the lawn of Washington Adventist University in Takoma Park. He has also filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission.

According to his campaign website, Crews is the owner of CREWSING Technologies, which provides IT services to schools, embassies, health care companies and businesses in the region. His platform includes building “our own Silicon Valley” in Maryland, advancing technology in the region, increasing renewable energy and expanding STEM education in public schools.

Crews will face Jawando, U.S. Rep. David Trone (D-Dist. 6) and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in the Democratic primary in May.

Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee appoints new members

The Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee appointed two new members on Sept. 12.

Jovy Lopez will hold an at-large seat on the committee. Lopez is a political action specialist with the Montgomery County Education Association. He previously applied to fill an open seat in District 17 of the General Assembly in June. Lopez came in second place in the voting.

Christa Geraci will represent District 9A on the committee. She is a teacher at Goshen Elementary School in Gaithersburg.

