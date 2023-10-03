Germantown native Anya Pilgrim, a freshman gymnast at the University of Florida, got the chance of a lifetime last week after she got a call from her coach. Earlier this year, Pilgrim had narrowly missed qualifying for the gymnastics world championships in Belgium, but enough gymnasts ahead of her withdrew from the competition, and suddenly she was next in line to compete.

Pilgrim’s parents are from Barbados, and she represented that country at the Pan American Championships this spring, but finished just a few tenths of a point short of earning a spot at worlds. After graduating from Stone Ridge School in Bethesda, Pilgrim moved to Florida to compete in NCAA gymnastics and didn’t think she’d compete in elite international gymnastics again. But then this opportunity arose.

“It was a big surprise, and I was like, ‘Well, what am I supposed to do?’ ” Pilgrim told the Washington Post. “Because I’m obviously training for my season in January. This is, like, tomorrow.”

[The Washington Post] Escaped Va. convict named as suspect in Gaithersburg armed carjacking

Game between two MCPS high schools ends early after fight

A football game between John F. Kennedy High School and Northwood High School ended in the first quarter due to a fight between players on Friday, according to a letter sent home with students from Kennedy Principal Vickie Adamson and Northwood Principal Johnathan Garrick.

According to the letter, no one was injured as a result of the fight.

“Both schools will collaborate with the MCPS Department of Athletics and Office of School Support and Well-Being regarding next steps as a result of this incident. Further communication will be provided once the investigation has concluded,” the letter said.

[WUSA9]

Shady Grove and White Oak medical centers both earn national recognition for high quality stroke care

Shady Grove Medical Center and White Oak Medical Center have received 2023 achievement awards from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA) for their commitment to specific stroke treatment guidelines.

Shady Grove Medical Center also received special recognition for reducing time between a patient’s arrival at the hospital and when they receive stroke treatment medication

“To achieve the Get with The Guidelines Gold Plus Achievement Award, both hospitals reached an aggressive goal of treating patients to AHA/ASA core standards of care for two consecutive calendar years or more. They also demonstrated compliance with an additional level of quality standards during a 24-month or greater period,” a press release said.

[The MoCo Show]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy with a high of 81 degrees

