Only in Olney: Salt & Vine

The storied Olney House has gotten a face-lift, Italian-style,in the form of Salt & Vine. The eatery, which opened in May, isn’t only serving up plates of penne alla vodka and margherita pizza, but offering a more upscale dining experience to the Olney community.

It was the history of the building, which dates to 1800, that caught the eye of restaurateur Thomas Zippelli, a Howard County native who has worked at Michelin 3-star establishments such as The French Laundry in California and Eleven Madison Park in New York City. Zippelli bought the Olney House in 2019 and has been revamping it ever since, expanding the existing building while restoring the original porch (and adding a few new patios). The restaurant now boasts additional dining space, a new bar and a new kitchen.

The building was previously home to Ricciuti’s Restaurant, which lives on in its closely guarded wood-fired pizza recipe. It was a family secret but has been passed down to the new owners of Salt & Vine. The fine dining experience includes charcuterie, housemade pasta, seafood, steaks, oysters and wine.

3308 Olney Sandy Spring Road, Olney, saltandvine.com

Restaurant Discovery

Tacos…Korean. Tacos…Korean. Can’t decide between the two? TaKorean is here for you. The fusion restaurant, which offers Korean tacos and bowls, opened in the Kentlands in May.

This is TaKorean’s first Maryland location and third in the DMV. It all started as a food truck in Washington, D.C., in 2010. Mike Lenard, the D.C. native who’s the founder and owner, says the business was inspired by the fast-growing popularity of Korean cuisine and his desire to offer something beyond the norm.

Bulgogi steak from TaKorean. Credit: Courtesy photo

TaKorean offers tacos and bowls with various protein options, add-ons, slaw and toppings in quick-service style. The basics include chicken, steak, pork, tofu and pan-roasted veggies, all of which can be embellished with add-ons such as “piko” de gallo or “guakamole.” When in doubt, give the owner’s favorite a try: bulgogi steak on a bed of white rice and kale slaw, finished with a poached egg.

261 Kentlands Blvd., Gaithersburg, takorean.com

Pinch of Wisdom

“When you’re rolling fresh rice paper rolls, people often will soak their paper in water to make sure it’s soft before they start rolling. Don’t. Just dunk [the rice paper] really quick, take it out and put it on a plate; by the time you fill the paper, it’ll be ready for rolling. If you try to soak it, it’ll be way too soft and will tear.” Advertisement

Thuy-Tu Tran, owner of Muoi Tieu, the Vietnamese food truck moving into the former site of Mark’s Kitchen in Takoma Park

this fall

Comings & Goings

Astro Lab Brewing, at 8216 Georgia Ave., closed in May after five years of serving up brews in Silver Spring. Now pouring: Third Hill Brewing, which opened in Astro Lab’splace in June …Mark’s Kitchen, at 7006 Carroll Ave., ended its 32-year streak of service to the Takoma Park community in June. …Salt Line has dropped anchor at Bethesda Row, where it opened at 4900 Hampden Lane in July … MotorKat opened at 6939 Laurel Ave. in Takoma Park in May.

This story appears in the September/October issue of Bethesda Magazine.