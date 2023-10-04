The popular Swedish furniture store, IKEA, is opening a location in Gaithersburg by the end of this year, the first IKEA in Montgomery County. But the new store will not operate like a traditional IKEA. Instead, will take a new format: Plan-and-order pick-up.

This means that customers can go to the store for inspiration and interior design planning, but cannot buy any items as there will be none in stock. Customers will have to order the items in the show-room which can later be shipped to other IKEA locations or their home. The store will also not have the famous IKEA cafeteria, which serves up Swedish meatballs and Lingonberry soda. [The Baltimore Banner] Escaped Va. convict named as suspect in Gaithersburg armed carjacking

Wood from the Linden Oak is being carved into a community bench

Colin Vale, a professional chainsaw artist who is also known as Carving Colin, is hacking away at a large slab of wood from the felled Linden Oak tree. The tree is more than 300-years old and was cut down this summer due to its deteriorated state.

Vale hopes his carving design will help portray the age of the mighty oak to the community. On the left of the bench he plans to carve an acorn to represent the birth of the oak as well as sprouts of oak leaves and then on the right he plans to chisel out an east coast North American Bison. According to Vale, the bison went extinct during the trees adolescence.

The project was led by Montgomery Parks, which was looking to find a way to recycled and reuse the wood from the dead tree instead of turning it into lumber, mulch or compost. [WUSA9]

Fall Carnival returns to Montgomery Mall today and through the weekend

The Jolly Shows Carnival will be running at Westfield Montgomery Mall, at 7101 Democracy Boulevard, from today to Oct. 8. Over 30 different amusement rides, games and food trucks will take over the mall parking lot.

Originally, the carnival was scheduled for Sept. 20 to Sept. 24 but was postponed due to inclement weather. Tickets can be purchased online. [The MoCo Show]

Today’s weather:

Sunny with a high of 80 degrees.

