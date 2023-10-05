Forbes released their list of the 400 wealthiest Americans Tuesday, and of the five Marylanders on the list, four are from Montgomery County.

Ranked 161: Annette Lerner, 93, of Chevy Chase, and her family have a net worth of $6.5 billion, according to Forbes. The Lerners have owned the Washington Nationals since 2006.

Ranked 244: Mitchell Rales, 67, of Potomac, has a net worth of $4.7 billion, according to Forbes. He and his brother have acquired more than three dozen companies and have each transferred stock shares worth more than $1.5 billion to their charitable foundations.

Ranked 278: Dan Snyder, 58, of Potomac, has a net worth of $4.1 billion, according to Forbes. He owned the Washington Commanders since 1999 before selling the team this year for a record $6.05 billion.

Ranked 326: David Rubenstein, 74, of Bethesda, has a net worth $3.5 billion, according to Forbes. In 2016, Rubenstein donated $18.5 million to restore the Lincoln Memorial and has also donated to support the pandas at the National Zoo [WBALTV] Jawando responds after Attorney General says traffic-stop bill isn’t compliant with state law

Silver Spring assisted living facility sold, residents have 45 days to move out

The Landing of Silver Spring, an assisted living and memory care facility, was purchased by a $10.3 billion real estate trust, and its 53 residents need to move out by Nov. 15.

Advertisement

In a letter to residents, Leisure Care, the company that operates The Landing, said the property has been sold to “Omega Healthcare Investors and CommuniCare who are planning a year-long renovation to convert the property into a skilled nursing facility.”

Leisure Care Vice President Michael Juno said “Leisure Care is providing resources for our 53 residents and their families, including information on nearby communities and packing and moving services.”

Lynne Sheller, whose 91-year-old mother Jene McAbee is a resident of The Landing, said “This is the worst case of elder abuse.” [WUSA9]

Advertisement

Gaithersburg-based Novavax’s non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in U.S.

Gaithersburg-based Novavax announced that its 2023-2024 protein-based non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine received emergency use authorization from the FDA and will soon be available in pharmacies all over the country.

Novavax is a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-M™ adjuvant.

“Novavax’s authorization today means people will now have the choice of a protein-based non-MRNA option to help protect themselves against COVID-19, which is now the fourth leading cause of death in the U.S.,” said John C. Jacobs, president and chief executive officer of Novavax. [The MoCo Show]

Advertisement

Today’s weather:

Partly cloudy with a high of 78 degrees

In case you missed it…

Uninsured Montgomery County residents to receive priority in COVID-19 booster vaccination efforts

Rockville surgeon aims to educate on breast cancer treatment

Advertisement

MoCo philanthropist, founder of community foundation passed away