Each week, MoCo360 will select Shining Stars of the Week from Montgomery County public and private schools.

Here are the standouts from the week of Oct. 5:

Varsity Field Hockey

Senior midfielder Naomi Esterowitz led the way for the Thomas S. Wootton Patriots (4-2) scoring the four goals in the Rockville team’s victory over the Sherwood Warriors (5-2) on Oct. 3.

The Patriots battle the Winston Churchill Bulldogs (6-1) at Churchill while Sherwood squares off against Wheaton High School (2-5) at 5:15 p.m. today at home.

Summer Gregory, a forward/midfielder score five points with two goals and one assist in Our Lady of Good Counsel Falcons' 10-0 defeat of Saint John Paul the Great Catholic Wolves (0-5) of Dumfries, Va. on Oct. 3.

Gregory, a senior, previously was named Player of the Game in Oct. 12, 2022 and Oct. 26, 2022. The Olney school takes its 9-1 record against the Connelly School of the Holy Child in the Potomac school’s season kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 6.

Varsity Football

Quince Orchard running back Iverson ‘Rocket’ Howard carried nine times for 108 yards and a 12 yard per carry average. The junior scored two touchdowns in the Cougars’ 41-0 victory over the Blair Blazers (2-3) in front of the Blazers’ home crowd in Silver Spring.

The Gaithersburg school remains undefeated with a perfect 5-0 record and plays the Seneca Valley Screamin’ Eagles (3-2) of Germantown at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Blair faces off against Walter Johnson Wildcats (5-0) at the Bethesda school.

Varsity Girls Soccer

Sophomore Isabella “Izzy” Caban, a forward/midfielder, kicked things off with two first half goals to help Thomas S. Wootton Patriots (5-2) defeat the Rockville Rams 4-2 (3-4) in an Oct. 3 clash of Rockville high schools. The soccer squad takes on River Hill High School at 7 p.m. today at Wootton.

