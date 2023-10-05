A new revolving sushi bar and a Texas-based taco restaurant are slated to come to Federal Plaza in Rockville in 2024.

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar’s menu features a plethora of Japanese cuisine. Credit: Courtesy of Federal Realty Investment Trust

A conveyor belt system delivers sushi rolls, nigiri and other Japanese foods to patrons. Credit: Courtesy of Federal Realty Investment Trust

The conveyor belt loops around the entire restaurant. Credit: Courtesy of Federal Realty Investment Trust

Maryland’s first Kura Revolving Sushi Bar

An experience that was once only accessible to Montgomery County residents in Washington, D.C., and Tysons, Virginia will soon be available in their backyard summer 2024 – a revolving sushi bar serving up Japanese cuisine on a conveyor belt system.

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar offers a dining experience that originated in Japan. The menu features a plethora of nigiri, sushi rolls, ramen, udon noodles, mochi and Taiyaki ice cream.

Rockville patrons can win prizes for every 15 sushi plates and soft beverages delivered to them and experience what it’s like to be served by a food delivery robot, Kur-B the KuraBot, according to a press release from Federal Realty Investment Trust. Oprah Winfrey donates $2.5 million to Silver Spring-based nonprofit

Federal Realty a real estate development company based in North Bethesda that owns and operates Federal Plaza and Pike & Rose.

The 3,325 square-foot restaurant is part of Kura Sushi USA, Inc., which was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc. a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with more than 600 restaurants internationally and more than 45 years of history, according to the release.

Torchy’s Tacos has experimental tacos, margaritas and churros. Credit: Courtesy of Federal Realty Investment Trust

Aside from tacos, Torchy’s offers queso as well. Credit: Courtesy of Federal Realty Investment Trust

Torchy’s Taco from Texas

The taco spot is Torchy’s Tacos, whose origins began in 2006 in Austin, Texas. Torchy’s menu features “experimental” tacos, breakfast tacos, bowls, burritos, queso, churros and margaritas “from scratch, made-to-order,” the release said.

Some of their more unique tacos are “The Raj,” a flour tortilla topped with masala fried chicken (or avocado for those who don’t eat meat), raita, parsi salad and fresh mango, and tacos named after political parties, such as the “Democrat” and “Republican,” which features a jalapeno cheddar sausage. They have two vegetarian tacos, as well.

There is no set date for when Torchy’s will have its grand opening in 2024, according to a spokesperson for Federal Realty. Torchy’s Rockville location in will be the first in the DMV region out of more than 115 locations across 14 states, per the press release. The 3,961 square-foot restaurant will be located at 12266 Rockville Pike.

According to the spokesperson, Torchy’s Tacos and Kura Revolving Sushi Bar are taking the place of Chuy’s, a Tex-Mex restaurant chain. The old restaurant will be split for the two new dining additions.