Team USA earned the gold medal in the team final of the gymnastics world championships on Wednesday, a team which included Montgomery County’s Kayla DiCello.

DiCello travelled to Belgium for the competition as part of a team that included perennial champion Simone Biles. The United States won the team title for the seventh straight time.

DiCello is from Boyds and trains at Hill’s Gymnastics in Gaithersburg. She is taking a gap year from her time on the gymnastics team at the University of Florida and won the bronze all-around medal at the 2021 World Gymnastics Championships. (The Washington Post) Oprah Winfrey touts Silver Spring nonprofit’s ‘vital work’ as she donates $2.5 million

Mother gives birth on route to Germantown hospital

Just minutes before arriving at the doors of Holy Cross Hospital in Germantown, a woman delivered her own baby.

The family said that “things just kind of progressed quickly on the ride to the hospital” and that both mother and son are doing well and resting. (MoCoShow)

Raskin blasts GOP “chaos and dysfunction” in the House

Congressmen David Trone (D-Dist. 6) and Jamie Raskin (D-Dist. 8) released statements criticizing House Republicans’ actions in the chamber surrounding Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) removal as Speaker.

Raskin expressed support for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and critiqued McCarthy’s support of Donald Trump’s election denial.

Trone referred to McCarthy as “untrustworthy” and anti-democracy to explain his decision to vote “yes” on the Motion to Vacate the office. (Montgomery Perspective)

Today’s weather: Cloudy with intermittent drizzles.

