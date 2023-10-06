Yesika Morales, a 10-year unionized office cleaner from El Salvador working in Rockville, joined 32BJ SEIU (Service Employees International Union) on Thursday evening to rally with fellow office cleaners for increased wages ahead of the Oct. 15 expiration of their contract with the Washington Service Contractors Association.

“The cost for everything is through the roof and wages aren’t keeping up, especially as a single mother of four. I’ve had to cut back on food, gasoline, clothing and shoes for my kids,” she said. “We are ready to strike if we don’t get wages that keep up the cost of living!”

If a contract is unable to be negotiated among 32BJ SEIU and employers, custodial workers plan to go on strike on Oct. 16, 32BJ members said. Yesika Morales, a unionized office cleaner who works in Rockville, has been a member of 32BJ for 10 years. Credit: Elia Griffin

More than 50 unionized commercial office cleaners rallied together in downtown Bethesda carrying purple and yellow union signs and posters that read, “¡Huelga Sí!” which translates to, “Strike Yes!” They marched along Wisconsin Avenue during rush hour, momentarily stopping cars from moving and making stops at several office buildings.

Attendees of the march chanted, “¡No contrato, no limpieza!” which translates to: “No contract, no cleaning.” The majority of union members who took part in the march were immigrants from Latin America.

Rafael Sanchez Flores, a 32BJ member who is a cleaner in Bethesda, told MoCo360 that the cost of living in the county is very expensive and he would like higher wages to live more comfortably.

“We are here today because the contract is not done and we need to show our employers that we are strong and ready to fight,” he said. “We want to get the raises that we deserve.” Rafeal Sanchez Flores works at an office building in Bethesda. He said he was happy to see fellow office cleaners unify in Bethesda on Thursday. Credit: Elia Griffin

Local elected officials, such as Montgomery County councilmember Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6), state delegate Jared Solomon (D-Dist. 18) and state Senator Jeff Waldstreicher (d-Dist. 18) attended the event in support of the custodial workers. Fani-González donned a purple and yellow hat with the 32BJ union logo and Waldstreicher wore a purple union shirt.

All three elected officials spoke at the start of the march and showed support for the fair contract and appreciation for the custodial workers.

“This month, as you know, is Hispanic Heritage Month and we honor the culture and contribution of Hispanics in the United States and right here in Montgomery County,” Waldstreicher told attendees. “The best way that we can honor Hispanic Heritage Month is to make sure you get a fair contract and the dignity you deserve. If you strike, we are with you.”

Fani-González said it was very important that people have living wages so that they are able to live in the county they work in.

“This is such a rich county, we should be able to pay people good wages,” Fani-González said. “This is also personal to me as well, and as a chair of the Economic Development Committee, I see it as a responsibility to ensure that the workforce is protected.”

Fani-González, Solomon and Waldstreicher spoke to the 32BJ union members and expressed appreciation for them. Credit: Elia Griffin

Cleaners said the association wants to cut five-hour shifts down to four hours, which would result in a 20% pay cut and less time to do work, WTOP reported after 32BJ rallied in D.C. on Monday, marching around rush hour traffic.

MoCo360 reached out to the association via a phone call and will update this story with their comments after an interview later this afternoon.

Jaime Contreras, the 32BJ executive vice president, told MoCo360 that the union is fighting for more than just a wage increase.

“We’re fighting to maintain our health care, employee pay health care benefits, legal and training funds,” Contreras said. “We’re also trying to increase PTO [paid time off] for some of the areas that have less PTO, and some of the areas have been in the union longer. And we’re also trying to get organizing rights for other sectors that the union contractors have that we yet don’t represent.”

Jaime Contreras, the executive vice president of 32BJ, rallied on union members at the Bethesda Metro station plaza. Credit: Elia Griffin

32BJ member momentarily stopped traffic during rush hour on Wisconsin Ave. Credit: Elia Griffin

Union members raised their posters and union logos as elected officials spoke to them. Credit: Elia Griffin

According to a press release from the local SEIU chapter, earnings for cleaners have “stagnated amidst a skyrocketing inflation and rents.”

County cleaners earn $17.60 per hour of work with paid vacation, paid holidays and paid sick leave, and full-time employees have employer paid health insurance as well as a training, education and legal services fund, per the release.

Forty-five lawmakers, including County Executive Marc Elrich (D), County Council president Evan Glass (D-At Large) and councilmembers Laurie-Anne Sayles (D-At-large), Will Jawando (D-At-Large), Sidney Katz (D-Dist. 3), Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4), Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7), Gabe Albornoz (D-At-Large), and Fani-González signed a pledge of support for a fair contract.

The pledge reads: “Cleaners kept our economy afloat during an unprecedented time of uncertainty and continue to be the glue keeping our downtowns from total collapse. Likewise, they are critical to reviving our downtowns for residents and visitors alike. Our city’s economic recovery hinges on workers returning to the office and supporting downtown businesses. I stand with these cleaners and their union, 32BJ SEIU, in their efforts to win an agreement that includes fair wages and benefits. To survive the COVID-19 pandemic, society placed the burden on cleaners who were officially deemed “Essential” under federal and state guidelines. They have made great sacrifices in the past two years, nearly 200 members of 32BJ who work in buildings along the East Coast lost their lives to COVID-19.”

“We are living in a true moment of change for the labor movement,” Luedtke told MoCo360. “It’s important to give workers this opportunity to voice their concerns and negotiate fair contracts. I hope the renegotiations are swift, because that’s what’s best for everyone involved.”

Albornoz it was essential to show support to the custodial workers that worked through COVID-19. “It’s important that we honor and recognize their sacrifice and their contributions to our community and our economy, and that they be given fair wages as a result,” he said.



For now, Contreras said 32BJ will continue to march for a fair contract across the region for the 1,200 cleaners in the county, who are among the 9,100 cleaners in the Washington D.C. and Baltimore region.

“People who couldn’t work from home during the pandemic, or cleaners, or folks who work in the food industry or people who had to show up to work risking their lives and their family’s lives, we think not just building owners or cleaning contractors, but all the industries need to recognize the sacrifices working people made during the pandemic,” Contreras said.