Montgomery County is ground zero in the education culture wars. However, the incursion by conservative activists has been so subtle that people may not see it. The battle is happening in the courts and in attempts by nationally-funded conservative groups to influence local public opinion in advance of the 2024 Board of Education elections.

In 2023, three families filed suit against MCPS over a list of approved supplemental texts featuring LGBTQ+ characters. After some ambiguity over whether families could opt out of reading books, the district announced that students may not opt out of any curriculum other than the Family Life curriculum as required by state law.

The plaintiffs argue that the books in question are effectively sexuality instruction that diverges from their religious beliefs. Therefore, the lack of an opt-out option violates their First Amendment rights to guide their children’s religious upbringing.

The case appears to be a naked attempt to garner appeals to the Supreme Court. The plaintiffs are represented by the Beckett Fund for Religious Liberty. This activist entity uses the courts to advance conservative cases. They are well-financed and relentless.

The stakes are unimaginably high if the MCPS case arrives at the Supreme Court. The SCOTUS is sympathetic to religious liberties arguments and may rule that families can opt out of school materials on religious grounds. That would effectively create religious veto power over a broad range of curricula. The decision would apply nationally and have a seismic effect on the delivery of education. MoCo area organization receives $530K to combat violence against LGBTQ+ youth

With a broad opt-out option, parents could act as a bloc, opting out a significant percentage of students from any given lesson. What’s the point of teaching a lesson if 10%, 20% or 30% of the class has opted out? This forces schools to evaluate curriculum based on whether parents will let students participate, not on educational merit. If enough parents object, schools would have little choice but to drop lessons from the curriculum.

And that is where the second battle of the culture war comes in. Conservative groups are coming to Montgomery Count hoping to build public support for their anti-diversity positions. The Montgomery County chapter of Moms for Liberty recently invited their national leadership and a Canadian anti-LGBTQ+ activist to hold events in Gaithersburg and Silver Spring.

Their focus was on opposing so-called “gender ideology” that they claim, without proof, is part of the MCPS curriculum.

Public events and attempts to gain support are only the beginning. The goals of Moms for Liberty are stated plainly: they encourage their members and supporters to run for local office, including the Board of Education. Their candidates will run to roll back inclusive curriculum and pro-diversity policies in MCPS and implement expansive opt-out policies if the courts rule in their favor.

Montgomery County’s overwhelming community values include respect for all people’s inherent worth and dignity. Our schools are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion. But suppose these conservative groups seize the narrative and succeed in getting their chosen candidates elected to the Board of Education? In that case, nothing will stop them from stripping MCPS of its rich curriculum and inclusive policies.

The progressive majority in Montgomery County must be ready to defend our community values, our diverse schools and our commitment to making all students feel represented.

As the 2024 school board election begins, voters need to stay informed about activist groups, the candidates they support and every candidate’s positions on inclusive curriculum. We need leadership who stands for the needs of the 160,000 diverse students in MCPS, not foot soldiers from the conservative side of the culture war.

Rebekah Kuschmider of Kensington is freelance writer and parent to two MCPS students.

