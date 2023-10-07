A social media dispute between rival gang members led to a fatal shooting last year in Germantown, Montgomery County prosecutors alleged in a three-week trial that ended Wednesday. Two teen brothers from Kensington were acquitted of murder—but were convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and face the potential of life in prison.

Defendants Malik Hney, 16, and Malachi Hney, 17, were accused of fatally shooting Taon Lamont Cline, 20, of Frederick, on April 22, 2022, outside a Germantown apartment complex, according to a press release from the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Malik Hney admitted guilt and threatened Cline's family during an outburst after the verdict was read out, Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy said afterward, according to media reports. However, Hney's attorney denied that allegation to MoCo360.

An investigation uncovered that the Hney brothers and two additional juvenile co-defendants were “involved in an ongoing dispute between gangs in the Germantown and Gaithersburg areas,” according to the press release. Cline was reportedly associated with a rival gang.

According to the charging documents, Cline received threatening messages on Instagram from an account that was later believed to belong to Malik Hney. The messages were interpreted by investigators as warning Cline to stay away from the Fox Chapel neighborhood where the shooting later took place, and threatening him if he were to come. Another post on Malachi Hney’s Instagram page following the shooting was interpreted by the investigators as directly referencing it. One of the unnamed juveniles who was also charged reportedly posted photos of himself on Instagram holding firearms.

Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl McCally presided, according to the release.

WUSA9 reported that McCarthy said during a press conference that Malik Hney yelled at Cline’s family members and seemingly admitted guilt.

Lauren DeMarco, spokesperson for the State’s Attorney’s Office said the trial was under seal and she was unable to provide a transcript that would confirm.

“My client just lost his ability to manage his emotions when he heard the verdict. At [age] 16, it’s not surprising,” Hney’s attorney Richard Finci said in an interview with MoCo360. “I don’t agree with the interpretation that the state’s attorney put upon what my client said. I heard it differently … I don’t believe he threatened Mr. Cline’s family in any way, nor did he admit to killing Mr. Cline when he was yelling after the verdict.”

Finci said he and his client intend to appeal the ruling.

A sentencing date has not yet been set, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

MoCo360 reporter Courtney Cohn contributed to this article.

