Dr. Robert Maddox, 86, of Bethesda, worked as President Jimmy Carter’s speechwriter and special assistant for religious outreach during his presidency. As the 39th president celebrated his 99th birthday on Oct. 1, Maddox honored him in a presentation, sharing his fond memories of working with him

Maddox shared the presentation to his fellow residents of Brightview Woodmont, an assisted living and memory care facility in Bethesda.

He explained that he first met Carter in 1968, since he was the pastor of First Baptist Church in Calhoun, Georgia where Carter and his family attended.

In an email statement, Maddox described that working in the Carter administration was “by far the most exciting and demanding job I ever had. As a friend of the Carters, I had the privilege of having some perks while working at the White House – such as private dinners with President Carter and [First Lady] Rosalynn, a trip to Camp David with the president, and others.”

Maddox said he has remained close with Carter, preaching at his church in Plains, Georgia numerous times. Maddox has also visited the Carter Center, “a nongovernmental organization that helps to improve lives by resolving conflicts; advancing democracy and preventing diseases,” according to its website.

Carter has been in hospice care since February and has been spending time at home with his family, according to the Carter Center.

Brightview Woodmont residents also sang happy birthday to Carter during the celebration. Brightview Woodmont Residents sing happy birthday to former President Jimmy Carter for his 99th birthday on Oct. 1. Credit: Tessa Bonnstetter