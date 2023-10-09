Senior night for the Our Lady of Good Counsel Falcons (10-1) saw 11 senior student athletes step onto their home field arms linked with their loved ones, and with it came an atmosphere ripe with anticipation. The Falcons corralled the excitement en route to a 6-2 victory over the Connelly School of the Holy Child Tigers (0-1) on Saturday.

“I’d say we were really excited because we have 11 seniors, so everybody got to play today on the field and start,” senior Charley Noah said. “The energy was hype in the locker room. We all got our hair done and everything.”

Early on, the excitement and energy on the field slowly turned to nervousness and anxiety as the Falcons rang the post on a shot and couldn’t find the back of the net on two penalty corner attempts.

"I talked to them a little bit going into the first and second quarter because I could tell the adrenaline and pressure was getting to them," said head coach Kelly Massino. "I had them all do some breathing exercises and reminded them that the small things make the big things happen. Just trying to calm their nerves a little bit because when they're nervous they play a little bit more frantic." Supporters of senior Charley Noah hold up a sign in the stands during Our Lady of Good Counsel's Oct. 7 game against Connelly School of the Holy Child. Credit: Kyle Barber

Junior Summer Gregory and senior Charley Noah both found the back of the net. On the other end, senior goalie Zoe Tate and senior Hailey Huebner helped to keep the Potomac school at bay.

“The defense was definitely really working effectively together and I was really proud of ‘Z’ because she kept us in that game and Hailey Huebner was a force in the backfield,” Massino said. “She was communicating, she was keeping her stick low and she was really a great leader back there for us.”

That same defense stuttered for a moment as Holy Child scored less than three minutes into the second half, cutting the lead to 2-1. As the Tigers closed the gap, Noah scored back-to-back goals 31 seconds apart, marking the fourth time she’s scored three or more goals this season.

“My motto is if they score one then you score two,” Noah said.

As the third quarter wound down, Tate, Huebner and junior Lucy Buecher were called on to make big plays on defense as the Tigers attempted to claw back into the contest with multiple penalty corner chances in the second half.

“I always joke I’m more scared to fly against Charley than I am other teams, so we communicated up before,” Huebner said. “At this point it’s not a lot of pressure. I trust ‘Z’ a lot in the goal and I trust the people on post that they have my back.” Our Lady of Good Counsel players face off with Connelly School of the Holy Child on Oct. 7. Credit: Kyle Barber

As the Tigers found their second goal of the game, Gregory followed Noah’s motto, scoring twice in the fourth quarter as she earned her first hat trick.

“It was definitely emotional. I know I’ve been working really hard for these specific passes and things. I think Dani [Daniela Serrano] and I have been working together and building that connection and for it to finally happen in a game, especially on senior night, made it extra special,” Gregory said. “I love working with my team and I think that showed these connections because it wasn’t just a me thing, it was a whole team thing, and I think they should all get recognition as well.”

Next up for Good Counsel is the Westminster Owls (6-2) at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Good Counsel.