A 25-year-old man shot and killed his father Saturday in a home in Olney, Montgomery County Police alleged in a news release.

Around 8:24 p.m. Saturday, police said they responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Mount Olney Lane.

Upon arrival, officers learned that Nicholas Marquis Stull could be inside the residence where he lived with his grandparents, and may have a gun, according to police. Police said they were also told that the victim, Michael Wayne Stull, 57, of Georgia, the suspect’s father, was shot inside the house. Pedestrian fatally struck Saturday night on Snouffer School Road in Gaithersburg

County police said the SWAT team responded and entered the house, taking Nicholas Stull into custody. Nicholas Stull had a non-life-threatening, self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

His father was determined to be dead at the scene, according to police.

Nicholas Stull was charged with first-degree murder, first and second-degree assault and use of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, police said in the Sunday news release.

According to DataMontgomery, this is the 22nd homicide in 2023. There were 22 homicides in 2022.

This is a developing story and will be updated.